In the spirit of community and helping others, Essity’s Skelmersdale Mill joined forces with Tawd Vale Lions Club to provide individuals, families and charities with the essential item.

Mark Jackson, logistics team leader at Essity Skelmersdale, said: “Following a stock transportation trial with another one of our UK sites we had surplus product that we wanted to give to good causes.

“We reached out to our friends at Tawd Vale Lions for their support in donating the charity stock to where it could help the most. At Essity, we firmly believe in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. We understand the challenges that some of our fellow residents face, and we are committed to doing our part to make a positive difference.

Mark Jackson delivers toilet roll to St Laurence's

“The Lions’ volunteers have been fantastic, enabling us to distribute 62 huge pallets of Velvet toilet tissue to a range of local charities and organisations, that tirelessly support vulnerable and marginalised individuals.

“From shelters for the homeless to food banks and schools, we hope these donations will help to address a fundamental need and alleviate some of the burdens faced by those struggling within the local community.”

To date more than 25 organisations have received toilet roll doantions, recipients include Skelmersdale Foodbank, Wigan Goods To Families, Ashton Pantry, Wigan Foodbank and Atherton and Leigh Foodbanks

Tawd Vale Lions Club charter president and trustee, Tom Canavan, added: “On behalf of the Lions, I offer our heartfelt thanks to Essity for including us in this charitable distribution project.

“This generous contribution from Essity’s Skelmersdale Mill will have a significant impact on the individuals and families we help. Necessities like toilet paper often go overlooked, but they are crucial for maintaining dignity and hygiene.