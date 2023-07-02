News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

M6 closure Preston: 90-minute delays with traffic stopped in both directions after overturned milk tanker causes spillage

There are currently 90-minute delays after traffic was stopped in both directions on the M6 between J31 and J33 at Preston due to an overturned milk tanker which caused a spillage.
By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 14:11 BST

The carriageway has now been closed since just after 7am and is expected to be shut for most of the day. Police say the tanker ploughed through the central reservation of the motorway while travelling northbound this morning. It then crashed through into the southbound carriageway before overturning between junctions 31 and 32.

The male driver and his female passenger were injured and have been taken to hospital, Lancashire Police said. Their condition is currently unknown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic that was initially impacted was turned around but long delays remain, impacting the M6, M55 eastbound and M61 northbound.

The overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on SundayThe overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on Sunday
The overturned lorry that has caused the closure of the M6 near Preston on Sunday
Most Popular

As of 12.30pm, t he milk tanker had been righted and removed from the central reservation barrier with clear-up works under way after both milk and diesel spilled into the carriageway. There are however still tailbacks of 90 minutes or more.

Chief Inspector Patrick Worden said: "At this time we expect the motorway to be closed for some, if not most, of the day. The tanker needs to be recovered and due to the large scale milk and diesel spillage, the motorway surface treated appropriately. We expect this to cause significant delays and I would advise motorists to make plans for alternate routes."

Some reports on social media suggested there were real issues in the centre of Preston as a result.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceTrafficM55Police