Main road in Wigan closed after collision involving car and pedestrian

A main road in Wigan is shut after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.



Wigan Lane is closed in both directions following the serious incident on Saturday evening which occurred near the hospital.

Other news: Police probe after Wigan man's arrest is criticised



Cars travelling from Wigan town centre are being diverted along Swinley road while those coming from the Boar's Head are being ordered to turn off at the Cherry Gardens roundabout.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to the scene just before 9pm on Saturday.

No details have been released so far on the condition of those involved in the collision.