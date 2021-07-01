Major new housing estate planned for former Wigan colliery site

Northstone homes similar to the ones proposed for the former colliery site

The estate would be developed on land once occupied by Pemberton Colliery and are billed as an ongoing project to regenerate the derelict site.

Wigan Council’s planning committee unanimously approved an outline application for residential development there a year ago and Northstone, part of Peel L&P, has now submitted a reserved matters blueprint to “bring a new style of family homes to the market.”

It proposes a mix of house types and sizes “to suit the needs of local people”, including first time buyers, families and those looking to downsize. Some 35 affordable homes would also be built in a mix of affordable rent and affordable home ownership.

Pemberton Colliery in its heyday

The design brief says the plan would “deliver thoughtfully designed, modern homes equipped with energy saving features to help residents save money on their fuel bills, including increased insulation and Velfac aluminium/wood windows to help block outside noise.”

Smart technology would also be deployed to automate heating, lighting, security, music and safety, with voice control technology. Grain 1000mb home broadband would also be live from day one.

The brief adds: “The development will encourage outward-looking communities, by replacing roads and pavements with shared surfaces, removing the dominance of cars and improving safety for everyone.”

The proposals will revitalise a brownfield site that has been scrubland for decades and will be close to the new M58 link road between Foundry Lane and the Smithy Brook Road roundabout.

The link road is a key strategic link for the borough, with Northstone contributing over £4m through construction and cash.

The application’s submission follows a public consultation last autumn. In total, 206 people made submissions, the majority of which came from those wishing to register an interest in a home on site.

Northstone development director Jonathan England said: “Northstone is proud to be bringing forward proposals for a new high-quality, energy efficient neighbourhood in Pemberton. Our mission is to create exceptional spaces, stylish environments, and communities where families will thrive. Pemberton Colliery is no exception and our vision for the site is to provide a high-quality, development which delivers a true sense of community for residents.

“We received positive feedback to our recent consultation, including support for the delivery of a mix of properties, and we are confident that our plans will deliver new homes that meet Wigan’s housing needs both now and over the coming years. Furthermore, the plans will also create new jobs in the construction industry and further roles in the supply chain.”

Only last month the council proposed that it slightly change the route of the link road where it intersects Billinge Road at Foundry Lane before heading up to the M5/M58 interchange at Orrell.

The move was avoid its passing over a 150-year-old Network Rail bridge over the line at Pemberton which would have had to be reinforced. The alternative route would involve the building of new bridge north west of the new junction which experts say would lead to significantly reduced road closures and disruption.

Two bungalows used for special needs housing would need to be demolished to make way for the new bridge.