By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Reports of a man walking around with a firearm proved to be a false alarm.

The alarm was raised on Monday amid concerns that an armed man had been seen in Atherton.

But Atherton north councillor Stuart Gerrard has since revealed there had been a mistake.

In a post on Atherton Residents’ Association’s Facebook page the following day, he said the man was actually carrying a piece of wood and not a firearm.

Atherton north councillor Stuart Gerrard
He wrote: “Yesterday, there was a very alarming post over a potential man walking about with a firearm.

“I have been assured this was mistaken as it was a piece of wood.

“However I have asked for a meeting to discuss ours and residents’ concerns over ASB [anti-social behaviour] and criminality in our ward and how to address these issues.”

His post received a mixed response from residents, with one person saying: “Clearly a case for the special branch.”

