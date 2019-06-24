Man fighting for life in hospital after car crash in Wigan sparks police appeal

A man is in hospital with life-threatening head injuries following a road crash in Wigan which is now being investigated by the police.



Fire crews found the man, who is believed to be in his late 20s, unconscious and not breathing after being called to the incident on Pottery Road at around 9.20pm on Sunday.

Other news: Mum says daughter is fighting for life following house fire in Wigan as neighbours speak of horror blaze



They had to perform CPR at the side of the road before ambulance crews took him to Wigan Infirmary, where he is in a critical condition.

The incident happened when a Nissan Micra, which the man was driving, left the road and hit a building.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is now appealing for witnesses to come forward as they look into what happened.

PC Mark Ratcliffe, from GMPs Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “The driver has sustained life-threatening injuries and our thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

“As our investigations continue into the circumstances of the collision, we are appealing for witnesses who saw the silver Nissan Micra and anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle to come forward.”

Pottery Road had to be shut while the emergency services worked at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting reference 2376 of 23/06/19, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.