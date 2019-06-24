Man in serious condition in hospital after car crash in Wigan

A man is in hospital with serious head injuries following a road crash in Wigan.

Fire crews found the man unconscious and not breathing after being called to the incident on Pottery Road at around 9pm on Sunday.

They had to perform CPR at the side of the road before ambulance crews took him to Wigan Infirmary.

He was described by the fire service as being badly hurt.

The incident happened when a Nissan Micra, which the man was driving, hit a wall.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Pottery Road had to be shut while the emergency services worked at the scene.

Fire crews were there for around an hour.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended and have now begun an investigation into the cause of the smash.