Man's body found in Wigan canal

Police, paramedics and firefighters have all been called to a Wigan canal this morning after a body was found in the canal.



At least five police cars, two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and two fire engines were called to the stretch of Leeds-Liverpool canal which flows under the Chapel Lane bridge in Wigan, at 7.40am today, Monday February 3.

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Liam Soutar/JPIMedia

Several police officers have been spotted at the canal side looking into the water.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 7.40am this morning, police were called to Chapel Lane to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man. Sadly, they found the body of a man, and emergency services are in attendance."

There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.