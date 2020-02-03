Man's body found in Wigan canal

Police, paramedics and firefighters have all been called to a Wigan canal this morning after a body was found in the canal.
At least five police cars, two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and two fire engines were called to the stretch of Leeds-Liverpool canal which flows under the Chapel Lane bridge in Wigan, at 7.40am today, Monday February 3.
Several police officers have been spotted at the canal side looking into the water.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 7.40am this morning, police were called to Chapel Lane to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man. Sadly, they found the body of a man, and emergency services are in attendance."
There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances.