Man taken to hospital after being partly ejected from his car in motorway smash near Wigan

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being partially ejected from his car in a motorway smash.



Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the M6 close to junction 25 at Marus Bridge at around 5am on Tuesday.

A Honda Civic had collided with the barriers on the inside of the motorway and come to a halt on the hard shoulder.

A crew from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service which attended said the male driver of the car had been partly ejected from his vehicle and also dragged for some distance.

He was taken to hospital.

The fire crews helped to look after the casualty until the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) arrived and also made the scene safe.

One lane of the motorway was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Highways England, Greater Manchester Police and the North West Motorway Police all attended the incident.