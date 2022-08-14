The incident happened on Manchester Road, in Higher Ince, just after midnight.
Police were called to the scene shortly after, and fire crews were also in attendance.
Most Popular
-
1
Man killed in late night crash on A6 Chorley Road near Blackrod
-
2
Wigan man found with cocaine ordered to pay hundreds of pounds
-
3
Driving ban for 27 months for Wigan woman caught three times over the limit
-
4
Wigan's week in court
-
5
M6, M61 and M55 delays in Preston due to Blackpool Air Show and Lake District holiday traffic
Two vehicles were known to be involved in the collision and an adult male, the driver of a Hyundai, had to be cut from the roof of his car and taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.
A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around just after midnight, we received a number of reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Manchester Road, Wigan.
“Emergency services attended the scene to assist, with the road subsequently being closed for a short while whilst firefighters cut an occupant out of one of the vehicles.
“An investigation is still ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.”