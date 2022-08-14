Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Manchester Road, in Higher Ince, just after midnight.

Police were called to the scene shortly after, and fire crews were also in attendance.

The A577 Manchester Road, near where the accident happened.

Two vehicles were known to be involved in the collision and an adult male, the driver of a Hyundai, had to be cut from the roof of his car and taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around just after midnight, we received a number of reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars on Manchester Road, Wigan.

“Emergency services attended the scene to assist, with the road subsequently being closed for a short while whilst firefighters cut an occupant out of one of the vehicles.

“An investigation is still ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.”