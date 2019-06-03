Marathon cycle in memory of Wigan mum

A devoted Wigan son will cycle 114km to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in memory of his mum.

Matt Beardwell will be riding from Fleetwood Pier to Liverpool’s Liver Building on June 15 to honour his mum Julie, who died of ovarian cancer in 2016.

The Aspull 24-year-old has already raised more than £6,000 for the charity in recent years by undertaking sponsored bike rides, with his dad, Stephen, and his dad’s friends from Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust. Their last big challenge was the 81-mile Morecambe Bay Cycle Way last year, raising £900.

Matt, who only began running in December, also recently completed the Chester Half-Marathon in two hours, 27 minutes of non stop running – his main goal for the event. He raised £300.

Matt, who works for holiday firm Shearings, said: “Our aim is to complete that ride in about seven hours but since I began running, I prefer it to cycling. Rosemere Cancer Foundation is a charity close to my heart. As many people know, my mum fought ovarian cancer from 2013 until she sadly passed away in January 2016.

“My grandmother is now also being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre so I feel I have to do my bit to help this fantastic charity.”

To sponsor Matt on his cycle challenge visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthew-beardwell

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class treatments to patients at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units, including Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

It funds high-tech equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.