Mayor of Wigan and Standish councillor Debbie Parkinson launched the event on Saturday and cut the cake.
There were fun activities for children, a performance by St Wilfrid’s C of E Primary Academy choir, wildflower planting by children and displays by groups that use the library.
Celebrations will continue throughout May, with the Friends of Standish Library hosting a series of events.
There will be curious critters events on May 10 and 28, a tea party on May 17 and a talk about 60 years of Standish on May 21. Tickets are available from the library.
