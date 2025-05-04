Mayor kickstarts events to celebrate 60 years of Standish Library

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Celebrations have started to mark 60 years since Standish Library first opened its doors.

Mayor of Wigan and Standish councillor Debbie Parkinson launched the event on Saturday and cut the cake.

There were fun activities for children, a performance by St Wilfrid’s C of E Primary Academy choir, wildflower planting by children and displays by groups that use the library.

Celebrations will continue throughout May, with the Friends of Standish Library hosting a series of events.

There will be curious critters events on May 10 and 28, a tea party on May 17 and a talk about 60 years of Standish on May 21. Tickets are available from the library.

