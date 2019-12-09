Mayor of Wigan donates rainbow suit to archives

Coun Dawber is pictured enthroned alongside Alex Miller, right, lead officer for archives and local studies at Wigan Council
Now his official robes of duty might be a striking scarlet, fur-lined and adorned with golden chains of office.

But it’s unlikely that any first citizen of Wigan borough has ever worn a garb quite so lurid as this one.

The current Mayor of Wigan, Coun Steve Dawber, is seen here in the rainbow suit that he so memorably wore as a way of supporting the most recent Wigan Pride event in August.

It’s not, unsurprisingly, something he is likely to be wearing for his every-day duties, which is one reason why he is donating to Wigan and Leigh archives where it will be put on display.