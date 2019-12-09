Mayor of Wigan donates rainbow suit to archives

Now his official robes of duty might be a striking scarlet, fur-lined and adorned with golden chains of office.

But it’s unlikely that any first citizen of Wigan borough has ever worn a garb quite so lurid as this one.

The current Mayor of Wigan, Coun Steve Dawber, is seen here in the rainbow suit that he so memorably wore as a way of supporting the most recent Wigan Pride event in August.

It’s not, unsurprisingly, something he is likely to be wearing for his every-day duties, which is one reason why he is donating to Wigan and Leigh archives where it will be put on display.