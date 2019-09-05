Mayor of Wigan experiences blindness

Wigan’s Mayor was given first-hand experience of what it is like to be blind.

An official engagement for Coun Stephen Dawber was to meet up with members of Wigan, Leigh and District Society for the Blind at its headquarters in Scarisbrick Street.

And during the visit he took up an offer to don black-out glasses and take up a stick then go for a walk without the aid of sight.

The Mayor said it made him appreciate the difficulties faced by blind and partially-sighted people and congratulated them on their determination and resourcefulness in overcoming these issues.