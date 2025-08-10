The Wigan 10k is set to reach a huge fund-raising milestone when runners toe the start line next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For it is on course for the total amount of money raised since its launch in 2012 to reach a massive £500,000.

The special milestone is being celebrated on the medals which will be handed out to everyone crossing the finish line on Sunday, September 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the money raised goes to organising charity Joining Jack to fund its research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, inspired by its namesake Jack Johnson.

Jack Johnson with the Wigan 10k medal

And with registration fees included in that total, people are being encouraged to sign up to take part and support the charity.

With less than a month to go, already more than 2,200 people have entered the race and organisers hope to reach 3,000 participants.

The 10k starts at Mesnes Park at 10am and will see runners and walkers head to The Brick Community Stadium before returning to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back of the medal for this year's Wigan 10k celebrates the event raising £500,000 for charity Joining Jack

Each year spectators turn out to cheer on the participants, whether it is family members hoping to see their loved ones or simply residents supporting those running past their homes.

Some people will choose to take part to raise money for causes close to their hearts, while others will be racing the clock.

The race will be followed at 12.30pm by the popular family mile, which sees youngsters pull on their trainers and earn their own medal.

To find out more about the event and register to take part, go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.