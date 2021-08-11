Medals galore as Wigan care home residents enjoy Games

Belong resident David

Belong Atherton and Belong Wigan Villages have been enjoying some friendly competition as they held their very own events.

Jo Woods, the experience coordinator at Belong Atherton, says everyone has enjoyed taking part in the range of activities.

She said: “It’s been great fun hosting our own Olympics at the village. We’ve been awash with flags and decorations made by residents to support one another. Residents have responded very positively to the event, it has kept everyone active.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s safe to say we’ve reached Olympic fever pitch. It is now time to cheer our athletes as they return from a successful games in Tokyo.”

The Belong 2021 games consisted of a mix of activities, which were designed by the dedicated activities teams and fitness instructors, who tailored the events specifically for older people and those living with dementia.

The competition included events such as balloon tennis, bowling and a bean bag toss.

Meanwhile in the state-of-the-art gym, residents took on the world cycling, via a linked screen.

The occasion has helped residents to reminisce, by sharing anecdotes of their own personal supporting accolades.

They also discussed memories of previous Olympics, including London 1948, as well as the first international football tournament to be broadcast on British television.

Belong colleagues also took part in their own competition, which featured a hotly contested sack race.

The games were brought to an end with a closing ceremony, with medals, speeches and a village party.