Medals revealed for Run Wigan Festival 2022

The popular sporting event is due to take place on Sunday, March 20 after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organising charity Joining Jack has now unveiled the medals which will be presented to runners and walkers as they complete the half marathon, 10-mile and 5km races.

Wigan half marathon medal

They have been designed by Wigan-based ADM Direct and feature landmarks from the borough which will be passed by participants - Haigh Hall, DW Stadium and Mesnes Park.

The medals will be handed to everyone who crosses the finish line, with a T-shirt also given to those taking part in the half marathon.

So far more than 1,000 people have registered to take part in the three races, with places still available for anyone wishing to sign up.

They will all start on Market Street in Wigan town centre, with participants asked to do the famous Joining Jack salute before setting off.

Medal for the 10-mile race

The two longer routes will go past the DW Stadium and Wigan Pier, back into the town centre and onto the canal, before the half marathon runners separate off to do a loop of Haigh Woodland Park up to Haigh Hall.

The 5km course goes along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane, before returning to the town centre via Mesnes Park.

Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third male and female runners, as well as the winners of age categories, and there will be an awards ceremony held on the day.

Participants can choose to raise money for a good cause, whether it is Joining Jack or another charity close to their heart.

Wigan 5k medal

As well as the three main races, the popular family mile will return, where youngsters can follow in their parents’ footsteps and receive their own medal.

To find out more about the event and sign up, go to runwiganfestivals.co.uk

Entry costs £32 for the half marathon, £28 for the 10-miler, £15 for the 5k (juniors £13) and £5 for the family mile.