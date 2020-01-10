Medals unveiled for 2020 Run Wigan Festival

The countdown is on to the fourth annual Run Wigan Festival - and these are the medals up for grabs.

Organising charity Joining Jack has revealed the mementoes to be presented to runners and walkers as they cross the finishing line in Wigan town centre on Sunday, March 22.

Medals unveiled for Run Wigan Festival

They feature some of the town’s landmarks, including Haigh Hall and Mesnes Park, which participants will pass as they tackle the courses.

More than 650 people have signed up for the event so far and there are still plenty of spaces available for those wishing to register.

There will be a half marathon, 10-miler, 5k and family mile, meaning participants can choose the distance that suits them best.

More than 3,200 people took part in last year’s festival and helped to raise over £30,000 for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as well as money for other causes close to their hearts.

The races start on Market Street, in Wigan town centre, and head along Park Road to Woodhouse Lane.

The longer courses take in the DW Stadium, Wigan Pier and the canal, with the half marathon heading up to Haigh Hall.

Many runners will be starting to cover the miles in coming weeks and Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles will hold its popular training sessions again on Sunday mornings, starting on January 12.

To find out more about Run Wigan Festival or to register for one of the races, go to www.runwiganfestivals.co.uk.