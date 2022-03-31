Medical equipment sent from Wigan to help people injured in war in Ukraine

Staff at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) made sure 22 patient monitors, 30 CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines and two ECG recorders were serviced and reconditioned.

Representatives from Wigan To Ukraine With Love collected the machines from Wigan Infirmary as part of the charity’s work to deliver humanitarian aid to the country.

Winstone Gondwe hands over the medical equipment to Sarah Sheridan and Sharon Rowe, from Wigan To Ukraine With Love

Winstone Gondwe, WWL’s medical equipment manager, who led the team repurposing the machines, said: “It is just the human thing to do - wanting to help another human person who may be hurting elsewhere – we had to do something to assist war victims in Ukraine.

“I cannot praise the team highly enough and I must also thank our estates and facilities management team for their support.”

The equipment, which is no longer required by the trust, is now on its way to Lviv Hospital so it can be used to treat people wounded in the conflict.

WWL’s medical director Dr Sanjay Arya said: “Our teams have gone above the call of duty to help provide this life-saving equipment to the people of Ukraine. As well as Winstone and his team, I must thank Elizabeth Gregory, one of our ICU nurses, and her colleagues Helen Morgan and Julie Barrett for initiating these vital donations.

“Our staff have been donating time, resources and support to many causes across the borough as we pull together to help those most in need – they really do embody everything that WWL stands for.”

Staff have supported similar appeals both in and outside the trust and its “tree of hope” has been lit in the Ukrainian flag colours of blue and yellow in solidarity.

Silas Nicholls, the trust’s chief executive, added: “I am proud that our staff have stepped up to support this cause and, across the trust, colleagues have been able to collect equipment, clothing and medical supplies to be sent to Ukraine.

“It is important to the trust to support those in need both locally and internationally where we can.”