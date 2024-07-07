Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan primary school pupil’s big heart and gardening skills are benefitting some of the area’s neediest people.

While your average nine-year-old could be expected to be playing football or a video game, young Nathan Davies is far more likely to be found with a trowel and hoe in his hands.

And he has turned this enthusiasm for horticulture into a nice little earner for local charities.

Generous Wigan school boy Nathan Davies, nine, has been growing pea and tomato plants and selling them to raise funds for local food banks.

For he is doing a roaring trade selling pea and tomato plants, grown in the garden of his home in Up Holland Road, Billinge, to anyone who cares to buy them and plans to split the proceeds between three organisations which run food banks.

His dad Chris said: “This all came about because he learnt that the families of two fellow pupils at Highfield St Matthew’s were going through some tough times and were using food banks.

"He was trying to think of ways to help, perhaps indirectly, without causing them any embarrassment.

"Last year he had grown some tomato plants and sold them for money for himself and he thought that maybe he could so something similar this year, only for charities instead.”

Firstly Nathan earned pocket money doing chores for family, like car washing and tidying his room, which he then spent on seeds and planted the pea plants and tomato vines in the garden – and they shot up!

Soon he was selling the pots from a table at his front gate to family, friends, neighbours and passers-by. The he got his mum (Lauren) to give his venture on the Billinge Hub Facebook hub and suddenly it took off.

Chris said: “I thought he’d make about £50 and I said I would match whatever he raised. But so far he’s raised £250 and now people have asked us to set up a GoFundMe page.

"We’ve had people queueing outside the gate and then buying not one, but six to eight plants at once. This has all happened in the space of eight weeks.

"The plan is to put all the cash proceeds and GoFundMe donations together and donate them to The Brick, the Community Grocer at The Edge and Billinge St Aidan’s Food Pantry.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with us. He has done this all off his own bat. When he told us what he was going to do, Lauren was crying and I was filling up.

"It just blows me away that a nine-year-old can show such empathy and enterprise.

"He told me ‘people are more likely to give to charity if they get something in return.’ He's far more of an entrepreneur than me!”

Chris said that Nathan has always been an “outdoorsy sort of guy” and wll carry on gardening, even though he has managed to achieve this without a greenhouse.

"He always has one eye on the weather and needs a good spell to grow but the beauty of selling the plants rather than the fruit from them is that there is a much quicker turn-around time after planting.

"It is inspiring to have such a young man dedicated to helping others with his innovative ways. He is setting a great example to others, but most importantly his younger sister Olivia and younger brother Charlie, who both look up to Nathan.”