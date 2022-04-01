Meggi Lashes, which is a cosmetics company, will be bringing its specially-made van to the town centre on Sunday April 3.

This will be the fourth event, having previously done pop-ups in Glasgow, Caerphilly and Newport.

The launch video of the van ramped up 100,000 views within the first 24 hours of being announced.

Meggi Morgan, left with staff member Ellie in the Meggi Lashes pop-up van

The brand also has over half a million followers on TikTok.

Owner Meggi Morgan said: “Our businesses is obviously eyelashes, make-up and cosmetics but along with that we want to give confidence to people and make them feel good about themselves.

"When I started it back in 2020, I never expected my business to grow at such a rapid rate thanks to TikTok and Instagram.

Meggi Morgan, front right with staff members from front left to right: Alice, Chloe, Ellie and Caitlin

"The van pop-up shop is an idea that came from me just buying a white van.

"You get ice cream vans etc and I thought why not create an eyelash van because what girl doesn’t love eyelashes!

"This idea makes it more personal for the customers as I can give personal eyelash recommendations and interact with them.

"I never expected the van to be as busy as it has been at previous events. You’d get quiet moments but most of the time it would be manic.

The van that will be in Wigan this weekend

"I was scared it wouldn’t be a good idea but it has been really successful so far.”

Meggi decided to bring her van to the town centre, after receiving numerous orders from the borough.

She added: “We have a lot of people who purchase from the Wigan area so it was next on my list to visit. I’ve been to the Grand Arcade before and absolutely love it.

"We’re based in Liverpool so it isn’t too far to travel either compared to Scotland and Wales.

“We have nearly 600k on TikTok and the main thing I see when scrolling through the comments section is when are you bringing the van to Wigan.

"We’re all super excited to come to Wigan.”

As well as the van, Meggi has eyelash vending machines in various locations across the U.K and hopes to install one in Wigan in the near future.

The Meggi Lashes van will be in Concert Square between 11am and 4.30pm on Sunday April 3.