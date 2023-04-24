Member of traveller community claims he is victim of hate crime after repeated attacks
A member of the traveller community claims he is a victim of hate crime after a building site was repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists.
Richard Price has been working on the Rothwell Farm property, off Farm Croft Drive, Golborne, for a number of years.
Mr Price said he had suffered numerous instances of vandalism and deliberately started blazes during that time, but that "nobody was doing anything about it".
He further claimed this was because of his background in the Irish traveller community, even though he is permanently based in Bickerstaffe with his family.
In the most recent incident at the end of last month, machine equipment including an excavator were set ablaze, and buildings and vehicles were also damaged.
Mr Price, 58, said: "I’m convinced it’s the same people involved. I’ve had enough of it and I’m afraid for my own life.
"It's happened several times but nobody seems to care, they're not bothered."
The Rothwell Farm site is separate from the Taylor Wimpey housing development taking place nearby.
A hate crime is defined as the intentional hurting or intimidating of someone because of their perceived characteristics that place them in a particular social group.
A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday 30 March, firefighters were called out to a vehicle fire on Farm Croft Drive, Golborne.
“Two fire engines from Hindley and Leigh quickly attended the scene where a large Hyundai excavator was on fire on farmland. Crews used two hose reels and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for 10 minutes.”