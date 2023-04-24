News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
2 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
3 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
4 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
5 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Member of traveller community claims he is victim of hate crime after repeated attacks

A member of the traveller community claims he is a victim of hate crime after a building site was repeatedly targeted by vandals and arsonists.

By Alan Weston
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Richard Price has been working on the Rothwell Farm property, off Farm Croft Drive, Golborne, for a number of years.

Mr Price said he had suffered numerous instances of vandalism and deliberately started blazes during that time, but that "nobody was doing anything about it".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He further claimed this was because of his background in the Irish traveller community, even though he is permanently based in Bickerstaffe with his family.

General view of the damage by vandals and arsonists on buildings, vehicles and machinery owned by a member of the traveller community Richard PriceGeneral view of the damage by vandals and arsonists on buildings, vehicles and machinery owned by a member of the traveller community Richard Price
General view of the damage by vandals and arsonists on buildings, vehicles and machinery owned by a member of the traveller community Richard Price
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan widow uses her own grief to set up bereavement cafes where people can talk

In the most recent incident at the end of last month, machine equipment including an excavator were set ablaze, and buildings and vehicles were also damaged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Price, 58, said: "I’m convinced it’s the same people involved. I’ve had enough of it and I’m afraid for my own life.

"It's happened several times but nobody seems to care, they're not bothered."

Burnt out machinery following the latest arson attack at Rothwell Farm in GolborneBurnt out machinery following the latest arson attack at Rothwell Farm in Golborne
Burnt out machinery following the latest arson attack at Rothwell Farm in Golborne

The Rothwell Farm site is separate from the Taylor Wimpey housing development taking place nearby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A hate crime is defined as the intentional hurting or intimidating of someone because of their perceived characteristics that place them in a particular social group.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday 30 March, firefighters were called out to a vehicle fire on Farm Croft Drive, Golborne.

“Two fire engines from Hindley and Leigh quickly attended the scene where a large Hyundai excavator was on fire on farmland. Crews used two hose reels and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for 10 minutes.”

Related topics:MemberLeigh