Richard Price has been working on the Rothwell Farm property, off Farm Croft Drive, Golborne, for a number of years.

Mr Price said he had suffered numerous instances of vandalism and deliberately started blazes during that time, but that "nobody was doing anything about it".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further claimed this was because of his background in the Irish traveller community, even though he is permanently based in Bickerstaffe with his family.

General view of the damage by vandals and arsonists on buildings, vehicles and machinery owned by a member of the traveller community Richard Price

In the most recent incident at the end of last month, machine equipment including an excavator were set ablaze, and buildings and vehicles were also damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Price, 58, said: "I’m convinced it’s the same people involved. I’ve had enough of it and I’m afraid for my own life.

"It's happened several times but nobody seems to care, they're not bothered."

Burnt out machinery following the latest arson attack at Rothwell Farm in Golborne

The Rothwell Farm site is separate from the Taylor Wimpey housing development taking place nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hate crime is defined as the intentional hurting or intimidating of someone because of their perceived characteristics that place them in a particular social group.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday 30 March, firefighters were called out to a vehicle fire on Farm Croft Drive, Golborne.