Money was raised for the special piece of furniture by his nephew Matthew, known as the Wigan Runner, who ran 101km last year – one kilometre for each year of his uncle’s life – and it has been installed in Alexandra Park opposite Harry’s house in Newtown.

It will be unveiled at 10am on Thursday September 15.

Proud Matthew said: “Everyone is going to be able to see and sit on his bench and be able to remember him fondly.

The bench in honour of Harry

"It’s been almost a year since he died and he touched a lot of people’s lives.”

Following an attack almost five years ago, the town took Harry into their hearts and were saddened at his death last September.

Matthew says that the Navy had been brilliant for the help and support they offered after the incident.

Matthew hopes that the bench can help everyone that knew Harry remember him fondly.

This included being invited to numerous presitgious events and gave Harry – who was the country’s last surviving World War Two submariner – the opportunity to meet the Duke of Cambridge.

A member of the Navy will be present at Alexandra Park on Thursday as part of the unveiling of the memorial bench.

Matthew said: “I’d like to invite everybody along to Alexandra Park for the unveiling.

I’d also like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who donated and made this possible.

"He really was just a wonderful man that everyone adored, this was because of his character, honesty, integrity and being the definition of the word ‘gentleman.’