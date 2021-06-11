Memorial garden in tribute to Wigan war heroes set to open

A memorial garden in tribute to Wigan’s war heroes is a step closer and is set to open at the end of the month.

The project was started two years ago by Hindley Veterans after they received permission from Wigan Council to use an overgrown piece of land.

Volunteers have since transformed the derelict area adjacent to the Bird I’th Hand pub, into a garden of tranquility for the community.

From left: Tony Draper, Jim Churton, David Forrester, Ian Clegg, George Peoples, David Moffat, Bryan Hall and Coun Paul Blay

Included in the garden is an asphalt pathway, lawned garden, flower beds, fencing, three 25ft flag poles, a monument built from stainless steel and two benches.

And residents are even closer to realising their dream following the donation of a poppy mural which has been wrapped around a shed.

Hindley couns James Talbot and Paul Blay said the town can be “proud” of the garden.

They said: “We are one step closer to being ready for the opening of the memorial garden at the end of the month.

The poppy mural at the memorial garden

“The latest addition to the garden is the shed /container being wrapped with the poppy mural and we think you will agree it looks fabulous.

“The two local businessmen(who want to remain anonymous)who donated and installed the mural, we can’t thank you enough.”

The group are now looking for for an artist volunteer to paint a large single poppy on the side door of the container to complete the job.

If anybody can help, they should contact Hindley and Hindley Green Labour Councillors Page on Facebook where they will be put into contact with Bryan Hall, the chairman of the veterans.

Some £7,000 to £8,000 has been spent on the garden, a proportion of which has come from the town hall and the rest from veterans themselves.

Originally the aim had been to complete the initiative last year but the Covid-19 pandemic has halted its progress.

But now with the lockdown restrictions easing, the group - launched around a decade ago - hope to have it up and running by the end of this month.

Couns Talbot and Blay added: “Can we take the opportunity once again to thank Bryan Hall, George People’s, James Churton, Tony Draper and all the Hindley Veterans for creating a garden Hindley can be proud of.”