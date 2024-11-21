Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A memorial service will be held 114 years after hundreds of men and boys went to work in a borough mine and did not make it home.

There was an underground explosion at Pretoria Pit in Atherton at 7.50am on December 21, 1910, which claimed the lives of 344 people and was one of the country’s worst mining disasters.

A service to commemorate the tragedy is held every year at the Pretoria Pit memorial on Broadway, Atherton.

It will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 21.