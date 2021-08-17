Miniature railway at Wigan park proves to be a hit with families
There were long queues as people of all ages waited to ride on the miniature railway at Haigh Woodland Park.
Crowds flocked to Wigan and District Model Engineering Society’s open day for the chance to see the locomotives and get on board.
Organisers were delighted to see so many people, particularly as they hope to encourage new members to join.
They have not been able to hold their regular meetings during the pandemic, but the group is returning to Ince Methodist Hall later this month for a talk by long-standing member Ralph Taylor.
Vice chairman Lee Worthington said: “We are looking to recruit new members in particular younger ones who will have the drive, enthusiasm to take up this new hobby.
“Members on Tuesday, August 31 will bring along their current project and discuss their progress with it.
“Any problems they have had can then be shared with the group and then can help resolve it together. It is a public meeting, so why not come along and find out more about us?”
Reader Jean Hensey-Reynard took these photographs as she enjoyed the open day.
Visit the website wigandmes.com to find out more about the group.
