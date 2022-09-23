Mocking Boris Johnson 'memorial' plaque removed from bench on Wigan borough high street

Residents flocked to view the insulting political epitaph to the former PM located on Market Street in Atherton.

It read: “In loathing memory of Alexander “Boris” De Pfeffel Johnson. Prime Minister June 2019 to July 2022. Forgotten but not gone.”

The notorious plaque

It is not known who is responsible for the plaque installed over a week ago.

However, pictures by Wigan Today show it has been taken away.