Mocking Boris Johnson 'memorial' plaque removed from bench on Wigan borough high street
A mock “memorial” plaque dedicated to Boris Johnson has been removed from a bench on a Wigan borough high street.
By Sian Jones
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:30 pm
Residents flocked to view the insulting political epitaph to the former PM located on Market Street in Atherton.
It read: “In loathing memory of Alexander “Boris” De Pfeffel Johnson. Prime Minister June 2019 to July 2022. Forgotten but not gone.”
It is not known who is responsible for the plaque installed over a week ago.
However, pictures by Wigan Today show it has been taken away.