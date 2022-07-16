David Ashby, 55, of Springfield, organised a tournament at Wigan Subscription Bowling Club, with donations going to a charity supporting those in the war-torn country.
More than 30 competitors paid £15 each to play in the competition, while people who wished to sample the buffet and take part in raffles paid £10 to attend.
Around 60 people turned up to support the cause and raised £1,065 to pay for vital supplies for those in Ukraine.
David said: “It’s impossible to see the shocking scenes of what’s going on in Ukraine and not want to help out, it’s devastating.
"I just hope that the money raised can make a difference to the people there.”
It was the eighth annual fund-raiser held at the bowling club, with previous beneficiaries including Fur Clemt, while the club also used money raised to buy a defibrillator.