David Ashby, 55, of Springfield, organised a tournament at Wigan Subscription Bowling Club, with donations going to a charity supporting those in the war-torn country.

More than 30 competitors paid £15 each to play in the competition, while people who wished to sample the buffet and take part in raffles paid £10 to attend.

Some of those involved in the tournament

Around 60 people turned up to support the cause and raised £1,065 to pay for vital supplies for those in Ukraine.

David said: “It’s impossible to see the shocking scenes of what’s going on in Ukraine and not want to help out, it’s devastating.

"I just hope that the money raised can make a difference to the people there.”

It was the eighth annual fund-raiser held at the bowling club, with previous beneficiaries including Fur Clemt, while the club also used money raised to buy a defibrillator.