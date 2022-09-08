Month of Hope will encourage Wigan residents to talk about suicide and mental health

The Month of Hope bridges World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10 and World Mental Health Awareness Day on Monday, October 10.

Wigan Council, alongside a number of partners in the borough, will be encouraging conversations and highlighting the support available for people struggling with their mental health.

Yellow flowers have been planted in Believe Square, in Wigan town centre, to raise awareness of suicide prevention and well-being walks have been arranged throughout the month by the council’s Be Well service.

From left to right: Ian Riding, Anita Baker (Bereavement Liaison Specialist Nurse, WWL), David Molyneux (Chief Exec of Wigan Council), Noel Taylor, Janet Taylor (SOBS), David Hiney (Samaritans volunteer), Rachael Musgrave (Director of Public Health at Wigan Council), Dave Brown (Samaritans Network Rail lead), Pauline Westwood (Samaritans volunteer), Cllr Keith Cunliffe, Christopher Maj (Samaritans volunteer), Cllr Sue Gambles, Cllr Jenny Bullen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the Month of Hope, the local authority will encourage residents to take part in free online training from the Greater Manchester Suicide Prevention Programme Board through the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign.

The Learn to Save a Life training will give participants the skills and confidence to ask someone if they are thinking about suicide and provide advice on how to start difficult conversations.

Other Wigan groups raising awareness throughout the month include the Complete Kindness Café, ManLeigh and the armed forces hub.

The flowers for suicide prevention planted at Believe Square

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “There is a wealth of support available across Wigan borough and our aim is to make sure everyone knows how and where to access it.

“By normalising mental health conversations, we can encourage people to reach out for support, whether that’s as simple as speaking to someone with a trusting ear or more specialised intervention.”