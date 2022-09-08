Month of Hope will encourage Wigan residents to talk about suicide and mental health
A month-long drive to encourage open conversations about suicide and mental well-being is to begin across the Wigan borough.
The Month of Hope bridges World Suicide Prevention Day on Saturday, September 10 and World Mental Health Awareness Day on Monday, October 10.
Wigan Council, alongside a number of partners in the borough, will be encouraging conversations and highlighting the support available for people struggling with their mental health.
Yellow flowers have been planted in Believe Square, in Wigan town centre, to raise awareness of suicide prevention and well-being walks have been arranged throughout the month by the council’s Be Well service.
Throughout the Month of Hope, the local authority will encourage residents to take part in free online training from the Greater Manchester Suicide Prevention Programme Board through the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign.
The Learn to Save a Life training will give participants the skills and confidence to ask someone if they are thinking about suicide and provide advice on how to start difficult conversations.
Other Wigan groups raising awareness throughout the month include the Complete Kindness Café, ManLeigh and the armed forces hub.
Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “There is a wealth of support available across Wigan borough and our aim is to make sure everyone knows how and where to access it.
“By normalising mental health conversations, we can encourage people to reach out for support, whether that’s as simple as speaking to someone with a trusting ear or more specialised intervention.”
If you need to speak to someone now, contact Samaritans – open 24 hours – by phoning 116 123 for free or email [email protected]