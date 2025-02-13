A Wigan borough organisation helping the families of children with special educational needs is set to offer more support after receiving two windfalls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyldesley mum Gaynor Kirrane launched a crowdfunding campaign in December as she was struggling to make ends meet while making a difference through My SENsability.

While the organisation was going from strength to strength, she was doing unpaid parent advocacy work and had not been able to secure funding to cover the costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But she has since received two welcome funding boosts which will allow her to continue running My SENsability full-time and offer more help to families.

Gaynor Kirrane

Gaynor has secured a grant from the National Lottery, after Coun Jess Eastoe put her in contact with a community funding officer to support her in making an application.

And she was stunned to receive an email out of the blue stating that Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont wanted to make a donation to help fund her work.

Gaynor, whose son Harrison was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, said: “I was panicking because I had no money. All the money I had saved from the training I delivered had been used. I was thinking of a plan B, but fortunately this money came through so I was really pleased.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lottery funding will cover a wide range of costs, which include buying sensory equipment, running boxing sessions at Shakerley Community Centre with Boxing For Better CIC, paying herself a small wage and employing someone to do administrative work.

Gaynor is also planning to launch a drop-in group for the parents of SEN children, with the first session running from 10am to 11.30am on Tuesday, February 18 at Formby Avenue Family Hub’s Tyldesley Linked Site, on Poplar Street, Tyldesley.

She said: “Parents can come in, they can get advice and peer support. I previously worked in a school and set up a parents’ group and parents found it invaluable, because they could come and ask questions. I remember one of them saying it’s easier asking another parent a question or getting advice, because they are living the same thing and there’s no judgement.”

Gaynor hopes to educate and empower parents in the support available to them and their children or advise them where to get it if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she already has plans to expand the group to a venue in Mosley Common if it proves to be a success.

She said: “It’s for them to come and have a nice, calm, relaxed atmosphere where there is no judgement. They can ask questions – there might be something that’s niggling them about their child’s behaviour or their communication. If I can’t answer, I can signpost them to somewhere else to get guidance.”

Meanwhile, Gaynor is running SEN fun swims at the Pelican Centre throughout the year and is now looking at holding sessions in taekwondo, dance and rugby for children with SEN.

She also offers training for businesses, sports clubs and other organisations to help them support people with additional needs and has drawn up proposals which could see it provided to more local authority staff.

Gaynor’s parent advocacy work is also now included in the SEND Local Offer for Wigan and she is part of the Wigan SEND steering group.