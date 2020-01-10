More than £1,600 raised to support family of tragic Wigan taxi driver

Hundreds of pounds have been donated to an appeal set up after the sudden death of a father of four

Taxi driver Dave Fishwick, known by many as Wiggy, took his own life at his home in Norley on Monday, December 30, aged just 43.

The children of Dave Fishwick

He is survived by his partner of 22 years, Donna Peel, and their four children, Teagen, 13, Kaine, 18, Shania, 20, Nikita, 22, and her partner Kasia, 26.

His sudden death came as a huge shock to his loved ones, who are now worrying about their finances while grieving.

So family friend Jenessa Hunt decided to do something to help and set up an online appeal to raise money for the family.

She hoped to raise £1,000 to pay for a funeral and allow Donna to move house, as she does not want to return to the family home.

In just a few days, more than £1,600 has been donated.

Jenessa said: “Funerals are so expensive. You can’t do it really on the cheap, they are a set price and you have got to pay it.

“She didn’t know how she would afford it. She has no assets and no mortgage.

“The only thing she owns is her car and it’s nothing flash.

“I thought to myself ‘what can I do to help this family?’ I have seen people do Go Fund Me for various different things and I thought it would be a good way to show her she isn’t on her own and she has the support of everyone around her and get some money so they can start making plans for the funeral.”

Jenessa is pleased with the amount of money collected so far, with donations coming from Dave’s relatives, friends and even people who had never met him. “

People have been touched by the story and wanted to donate,” she said. It is hoped the money will make a real difference for those closest to Dave.

He grew up in Norley and got his nickname after being dared to wear a wig all week during a school trip to Belgium.

He liked fishing and was a keen Liverpool FC supporter who enjoyed watching matches with his son.

He spent 16 years working as a driver for Pemberton Taxis and was previously a milkman

Jenessa, who lives in Norley, said: “He was quite a laidback person. He was always polite and kind to people but he was never one of those people who would get in your face.

“He was very family orientated and loved his family. I always found him very pleasant.”

Donations to the appeal can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-wigan-family-affected-by-unexpected-death.