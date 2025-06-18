A newly resurfaced path has proved to be popular with visitors to a Wigan beauty spot.

It is now six months since the path from Manor Grove, Aspull to Haigh Woodland Park path was officially opened and more than 25,000 people have already used it.

The path has become a vital link for residents and visitors alike, offering a safe, scenic and sustainable route into the park.

It is in constant use by early morning joggers, families on weekend strolls and cyclists commuting through the area.

Coun Ron Conway on the resurfaced footpath from Manor Grove, Aspull to Haigh Woodland Park

Speaking on behalf of his fellow ward councillors, Coun Ron Conway said: “We always knew the path would be well used, but the level of uptake has exceeded even our expectations. It’s fantastic to see so many people embracing this route – not only easing traffic but promoting healthier lifestyles too.”

The project was possible through the collaboration of the three ward councillors, Hopkins Contractors and the support of the local community.