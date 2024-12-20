The number of people who have been classed as ‘sleeping rough’ in Wigan has seen an increase since 2021, a new investigation has revealed.

Figures obtained by Advice.co.uk found that Wigan Council has counted 11 rough sleepers in the area over the past year.

Rough sleeping is one of the most visible types of homelessness as it includes sleeping outside or in places that aren't designed for people to live in, including cars, doorways and abandoned buildings.

Many rough sleepers are vulnerable and struggle with complex physical and mental issues such as addiction.

The latest count by Wigan Council identified 11 rough sleepers in the borough: up from four two years ago

In 2018, the average age of a rough sleeper at death was just 44 years old for men and 42 years old for women.

When support structures that prevent rough sleeping, like emergency accommodation, are unavailable, people can be forced to the streets. Once someone is forced into homelessness, these problems can become more difficult to resolve.

In 2021/22, the number of homeless people sleeping rough counted by Wigan Council stood at five.

A year later, this number decreased to 4, which is the lowest number of rough sleepers over the three-year period.

A graph showing the sudden increase in rough sleeping in Wigan

But the past year has seen a rise in rough sleepers living in Wigan, the latest figure standing at 11.

Due to the rising cost of rent as well as the cost of living crisis pushing more people to seek help, councils are struggling to find and fund temporary accommodation.

Riverside, a charity providing hostel accommodation, said there had been no significant investment in hostels in England since 2011, and the number of bed spaces in England had fallen by almost a quarter between 2010 and 2022.

Speaking to the Big Issue, John Glenton, the executive director of Riverside, said: “Increased investment in supported housing would provide more spaces to help get more people out of temporary accommodation into a dedicated space where they can receive the support they need.

“These services provide a route out of homelessness and help to reduce spending on very expensive, and often inadequate, temporary housing.”

The latest government statistics show 358,370 households contacted their local authority for support after being threatened with homelessness or losing their home in 2023-24, up more than 10% in a year. Of these, 324,990 were assessed as homeless.

Additionally, 3,898 people were sleeping rough on a single night in Autumn 2023, this was up more than a quarter on the 3,069 people counted in 2022 and is more than double the 1,768 people on the streets in 2010.

Homelessness charities called the figures “shameful” and urged the Labour government to "act to put an end to rough sleeping.”

Only earlier this month Wigan Today reported that more households in Wigan applied for homelessness support last year.

The Government recently announced an additional £233m would be spent in 2025-26 to tackle homelessness taking total spending to £1bn.

