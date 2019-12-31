Most fireworks incidents take place in nine-day period, figures show

More than half of fireworks incidents reported to Wigan firefighters over the last six years took place in the same nine day period each year, new figures reveal.

A new Freedom of Information Act request found that, between 2013 and 2019, the borough’s fire crews responded to 61 emergencies involving fireworks.

And most of them fell between Halloween and Bonfire Night each year - a telling sign of the strain fireworks incidents place on the fire service in such a short space of time.

Eighteen of the incidents over the six year period occurred on November 4, 5, or 6 - almost a third of all the recorded call outs.

Several incidents were also reported throughout the year, including in February, March and over the summer.

Leigh had the highest amount of fireworks related call outs by far, with 17 across all of its wards. The ward with the highest single amount of call outs was Ince, which had six call outs.

The lowest was Wigan West, which had just one fireworks call in the six year time frame.

Details of the incidents, such as an injuries or criminal proceedings, were not disclosed by the Freedom of Information request.

A GMFRS spokesperson said: “More than half of these incidents took place between October 30 and November 6 - the Halloween and Bonfire period - or on New Year’s Eve, just nine days of the year.

“The Bonfire period is traditionally one of the busiest times for the fire service and especially for firework related incidents. We would urge people to always be safe with fireworks and attend organised events but if you are going to use them, please remember to follow the firework safety code.

“It is also important to remember that it is illegal to let fireworks off between 11pm and 7am, except on Bonfire Night (midnight), Diwali, New Year, and Chinese New Year (1am).”

In November, the alarming dangers posed by fireworks was highlighted when a firework landed in a crowd of people and caused a number of injuries during a display at Haigh Woodland Park.

The horrific moment happened when a single firework failed to go off correctly, and instead landed in the courtyard where a packed audience was enjoying the spectacle.

An eye-witness said: “The firework went up then came back down and exploded in the crowd outside the bakers.

“There was then a stampede of people trying to get out and screaming.”

A number of people were treated for injuries by first aiders, but thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. Haigh Woodland Park apologised for the close call, which they described as “a freak incident.”

More information about staying safe around fireworks can be found at manchesterfire.gov.uk