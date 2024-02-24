News you can trust since 1853
Mother's Day 2024: 11 eateries in and around Wigan offering special menus

The day for all mothers across the UK is coming up on Sunday, March 10, and the challenge of treating a special lady in your life can be a difficult one.
By Sian Jones
Published 24th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT

With Mother’s Day only two weeks away, many will be thinking of where to go for a nice meal.

We’ve put together 11 places in and around Wigan offering a special menu or taking bookings.

Starter and a main course for £20

1. The Owls at Standish- Rectory Lane, Standish

Starter and a main course for £20 Photo: NW

Offering a limited edition steak. Requires a deposit of £10pp for Mother's Day

2. Miller and Carter steakhouse- Parbold Hill

Offering a limited edition steak. Requires a deposit of £10pp for Mother's Day Photo: MA

Offering a three course set menu on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10

3. The Park Hotel- Wigan Road, Bryn

Offering a three course set menu on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 Photo: submit

Two courses for £24 three courses for £29

4. The Paddock restaurant- Moss Lea Road, Wrightington

Two courses for £24 three courses for £29 Photo: Google

