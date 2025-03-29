Mother's Day events in Wigan over the years: retro

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Mother’s Day – or more properly Mothering Sunday – is almost upon us and across Wigan families will be getting together and presents, some perhaps home-made by children, will be presented as thank-yous to matriarchs for all their hard work and love the year round.

So we thought we would put together this gallery of pictures taken in Wigan over several decades involving all things Mother’s Day-related, including tots getting crafty with gift-making.

1. Wigan Mother's Days over the years

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan youngsters make cards and flowers for Mother's day in 1975

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. Wigan Athletic star Paul Scharner does the washing up for Karen Wiseman, from Ashton, for Mother's Day

. Photo: NF

4. Gemma Cunningham, Eve Pey, Zoe Cunningham and Alison Watts of The Brocket Arms, Mesnes Road, at a Mother's Day craft fair held in aid of Wetherspoon's chosen charity CLIC Sargeant

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

