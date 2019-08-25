Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after horror crash at Wigan off-road track

A motorcyclist was flown to hospital by helicopter after being seriously injured in a horrific crash at an off-road motorsport venue in Wigan.



Emergency services were called to the dirt-track facilities at Park Lane in Abram at around 12.30pm on Sunday.

Other news: Call for action over Wigan parking problems



They found a rider had come off his bike on one of the jumps and landed in a ditch just to the side of the circuit.

He had suspected spinal injuries and was flown to hospital in Liverpool by the North West Air Ambulance.

Paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) had assessed him at the scene and got him onto a stretcher with the assistance of the fire service.

Firefighters from Wigan and Hindley stations attended to help with the casualty along with the technical response unit, which was not needed.

The NWAS also sent ambulances as well as the rapid response vehicle.

The emergency services were there for just under an hour.