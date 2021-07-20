Moving tribute to 'keen cyclist' and 'loving husband' from Wigan who died after crash

Darren Maironis, 48, from Tyldesley, died on Sunday following a collision on Chelford Road near Knutsford, which happened shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

He had been taking part in a time-trial event at the time he was injured.

Darren’s partner said: "On Sunday, Darren Maironis tragically passed away after being involved in a road traffic collision during a time-trial event in Cheshire.

Darren Maironis

“Darren was a keen cyclist and all-round fitness fanatic, a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, teacher, coach and beloved friend to many.

“His passing leaves a gaping hole in our family that will never be filled and words cannot describe how much he will truly be missed."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information to assist their investigation, to come forward.

Sgt Simon Degg, from Cheshire Police, said: “This is a busy route and it’s likely that there would have been a lot of people travelling in the area at the time. I’m keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or has seen anything significant. If you have any information – no matter how small – or dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation, then please get in touch.”

The 42-year-old driver of the van was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1039437 or information can be passed on via www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-b/report-a-road-traffic-incident/