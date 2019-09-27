MP calls for review after report reveals parts of Wigan have no free cash machines

An MP has called for a review of the number of free-to-use cash points in the borough, after a report revealed some Wiganers live more than 1km away from one.

Makerfield's parliamentary representative Yvonne Fovargue was responding to new research from consumer watchdog Which? that revealed almost 8,700 ATMs across the UK had either closed or started charging fees since January 2018.

Other news: Family hopes inquest will provide answers about death of Wigan woman found hanged at hospital



The study found that some parts of Ms Fovargue’s constituency, such as Bickershaw and Spring View, were more than 1km away from a free-to-use ATM.

In March this year, the Access to Cash Review warned that the disappearance of cash machines and limited acceptance of cash by retailers could harm vulnerable communities. There have been encouraging developments since then, with Link, the national cash machine network, vowing to fund cash machines on all qualifying high streets.

However, Ms Fovargue, who is Chair of the All Party Group on Debt & Personal Finance, is backing calls for Government intervention to protect free-to-use machines so that people can access cash in their local communities.

“The Which? report confirms that it is the less well-off that are at growing risk of losing free cash access,” she said.

“Access to cash is vital for many of my constituents and small businesses. They want to use cash and free access to their money is of crucial importance.

"I have long supported the campaign for the free cash machines to be more readily available and will be requesting that areas in my constituency that lack free ATMs are urgently considered so that people can withdraw money without paying a fee.”

Last year credit card spending overtook cash payments in 2018 in terms of the value of sales made.

The popularity of plastic pushed cash into third place, with debit cards remaining the most popular payment method, the BRC’s payments survey said.

Last year, debit cards accounted for 56.8% of sales by value, while credit and charge cards accounted for 21.5% and cash made up 20.4% of the total.

A map of where to find Wigan’s free cash machines can be viewed at link.co.uk/initiatives/financial-inclusion-tool/