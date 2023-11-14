A much loved Wigan mum of three who died at home had was poisoned by a cocktail of cocaine and ecstasy, an inquest heard.

Bernie Burgess died suddenly on May 29, leaving behind a 11-year-old son and twin girls, both aged nine.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard that the 39-year-old, who worked for many years at the Springfield Hotel and also ran her own cleaning business, was found collapsed and unresponsive in the toilet of her home in Victoria Street, Newtown, on May 29 this year.

Bernie Burgess was described as "beautiful inside and out"

Her death was verified by a North West Ambulance Service paramedic shortly after the grim discovery, the hearing was told.

A pathology report concluded the cause of death to be cardiotoxicity caused by cocaine and MDMA.

Following Ms Burgess’s death, many moving tributes were paid.

The Springfield's former landlady, Wendy Hart said: "She was loved by everyone who knew her, she was beautiful inside and out. It's a very sad loss to everybody.

Bernie Burgess

"She was very much part of the family at the Springfield. I cried for a week, and so did everyone who knew her.

"I loved her like she was my own family."

Wendy's husband Steve, who until recently was licensee of the Springfield, added: "Bernie was a great girl, she got on well with everyone. She was very fashionable and had loads and loads of friends. She enjoyed enjoying herself."

The funeral service took place on June 19 at St Mark's Church, Newtown.

Fund-raising activities were held to help pay for the funeral and also to support Ms Burgess’s children.