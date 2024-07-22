Mum 'incredibly relieved' as search is over for Wigan man missing in Mallorca
Benjamin Ross, from Golborne, had not been seen or heard from since July 10 when he sent his mum Felix an email while staying in Mallorca, shortly after his passport, phone and money were stolen at the beach.
A search was under way to find the 26-year-old and his mum was being assisted by LBT Global, the same charity supporting Jay Slater's family in Tenerife.
Today, a statement was posted on an online fund-raising page by organiser Carla Speight stating he had been found.
She said he was at the British Consulate in Palma with his mum, who was “incredibly relieved at the sight of her son and being able to hug him”.
Felix said: ”I’m so incredibly grateful for all the help and support we’ve received. Everyone has been truly incredible. We are so relieved to have found him and are now focussed on getting him back to full health and home safe and well.”
Carla said: “For now, Felix and her family are requesting some privacy whilst they get Ben back to full strength and home, and they want to extend their thanks to the press, media and public for all their support in finding him.
"They now have the task of arranging an emergency passport alongside making sure he is well enough to fly home following treatment for dehydration and exhaustion.”
Money donated to the fund-raising page – which currently stands at £3,857 – will be given to suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club once the family returns home.
