Mum of poorly Wigan tot to host second "ladies' night" for children's pyjama fund

The mum of a poorly Wigan tot is hosting a second fund-raising “Ladies’ Night” to help provide sick children with tailor-made pyjamas.



Katt Hamilton, from Up Holland, will host the evening at Holland Hall in November, just months after the first successful event raised more than £1,300.

The mum-of-three has chosen the venue, where her husband Loz works as a chef, due to the “overwhelming” support they have shown the family over the past year.

The couple’s son Theo, four, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia last September after falling ill during the summer holidays.

He has spent the past 12 months undergoing gruelling chemotherapy treatment, which is set to continue for another two years.

As a result of the invasive tubes he needs for his treatment, Katt was inspired to launch her own charitable venture called “not all superheroes wear capes”, providing children with specially-designed clothing which makes it easier for nurses to access any medical tubes.

Katt said she wants to help children have treatment free from distress and upset.

Speaking to the Wigan Post she said: ““Theo doesn’t like having to lift his shirt up every time they want to get to his Hickman line, “ she said.

“I thought it would be great to be able to provide pyjamas for children that are specifically designed for those wearing Hickman lines or tubes.

“I am hoping to provide clothing where we could just open it up without disturbing or upsetting the children.”

The event will include a dance show from three exotic male performers and a drag queen performance complete with “adult humour” as well as a a DJ set until late.

“The first event went really well,” said Katt. “We raised more than £1,300. I now have around £2,500 overall.”

Tickets cost £20 and all proceeds will go towards Katt’s pyjama fund.

Holland Hall is providing the venue free of charge.

The event will take place on Friday, November 15.

Contact events@hollandhallhotel.co.uk or call 01695 624426.