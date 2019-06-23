Mum says daughter is fighting for life following house fire in Wigan as neighbours speak of horror blaze

The mum of a toddler fighting for her life in hospital following a horror house fire in Wigan has spoken about the incident on social media.

Leah McNamara commented on Wigan Today's Facebook account about the blaze at the property on Haworth Street in Hindley.

Related: Toddler rushed to hospital as family is rescued from house fire in Wigan



Neighbours have also been speaking of the shocking incident in the early hours of Saturday morning, which is believed to have been a chip pan fire.

Ms McNamara responded to comments about the little girl's condition, saying: "She isn't stable, she's fighting for her life".

Those who saw the dramatic rescue of the family from the burning building have been giving eyewitness accounts of the scene, including the moment the toddler's three-year-old sibling had to be dropped from a first-floor window to safety.

One resident living nearby said: "The mum dropped the baby and we caught her in a blanket.

"I think it came from a washing line.

"Most of the street was out."

Another shocked neighbour said: "It wasn't nice at all. It was scary."

Emotional relatives of the family visited the property on Saturday afternoon and thanked those living in the surrounding houses for their efforts to help.

Wiganers have also taken to social media to share messages of support for the McNamara family.

Sylvia Smith wrote: "To all the family of the McNamaras I hope and pray that all your family recover."

Sarah Mather wrote: "We was there through it all and saw and heard everything it was awful we are all praying that she is ok."