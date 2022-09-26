On Friday September 23, members of the public joined local councillors and the artists who created the mural on Church Street in Atherton, to celebrate the completion of the painting of the 20-year-old Olympic, World and European medal-winning athlete, who hails from the town.

Artist Tony Kelso worked with fellow artist Evan Barlow, to create the impressive piece which took around 10 days, as they worked for 12 hours a day.

Members of the public joined local councillors and the artists, next to the Atherton mural, depicting Olympic, World and European medal-winning Athlete Keely Hodgkinson, on Church Street, Atherton.

Proud mum Rachel Hodgkinson was also in attendance as she came to see the larger-than-life artwork, along with middle distance runner Keely’s grandad Joseph Hodgkinson and nan Carole Hodgkinson.

Coun John Harding, who represents Atherleigh, said: “The mural is on the gable end of Hepworth and Hall Opticians – which they kindly allowed the use of.

"At an Atherton business partnership meeting, we discussed trying to celebrate the fantastic achievement that Keely Hodgkinson has made.

"We wanted to do this mural want to provide some inspiration for our younger people of the borough.

"The artist that we got in touch with goes by the name of Kelso, and he has a fantastic website Kelso.com.

"We chose him because he did some fantastic work on a mural to Victoria Cross winner, Alfred Wilkinson, on Twist Lane in Leigh, last year.

"It will be great to see it still looking bright and sharp in ten years' time as a tribute and to inspire young people.

“I’d like to specially thank, Quinton Smith, who’s very much been involved in assisting with the logistics and been a big help on this project.”

Keely Hodgkinson's grandad Joseph Hodgkinson, mum Rachel Hodgkinson and nan Carole Hodgkinson, stand proudly next to the Atherton mural

The mural also pays homage to Atherton's heritage and neighbouring towns of Leigh and Tyldesley. On the right hand side, you can see coaches Margaret and Joe Galvin who trained a young Keely at Leigh Harriers and Athletic Club.

The town hall clock on the mural is set at at 8.22pm which is 20.22 on a 24-hour clock and is a reference to the year Keely won the European Championship Gold medal. Meanwhile the parish church is set at 7.10pm or 19.10 as a reference to the Pretoria Pit disaster which happened near to the town.

Funding has been provided by the local Atherleigh and Atherton councillors, who have a allocation of funding called Brighter Borough which can be used for community groups and initiatives, and is provided by Wigan Council.

It has also been supported by other groups such as the Atherton Community Trust and Atherton Residents’ Association.

Artist Tony, known as Kelso, worked with fellow artist Evan Barlow on this mural