Museum of Wigan Life exhibition goes on tour

The Museum of Wigan Life’s What’s in Store exhibition is set to hit the road.

It showcases the borough’s historic collections with more than 600 artifacts on display, including fine art, natural history, costume, ceramics and textiles which represent the borough’s history and future.

What’s in Store on Tour will see some objects visit communities from now until March 2025, with nine pop-up displays in libraries.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “This innovative approach will see the museum’s objects go to the heart of our communities, meaning lots more people will be able to experience them and the What’s in Store project – which is all about connecting our communities and residents with our collections.

The Museum of Wigan Life on Library Street

“Through What’s in Store and What’s in Store on tour, we’re keen to listen to local people and hear their views on how we use the borough collections to tell their histories and stories, both in the museum and beyond.”

Each pop-up display will contain a small selection of objects including artefacts with links to the local area.

Visitors will also be able to leave their thoughts and ideas at a special feedback station that forms part of the display.

What’s in Store on Tour will be at Wigan and Standish Library until Saturday September 21.

It will then travel to Shevington and Marsh Green Libraries (September 26 to November 13), Platt Bridge, Hindley and Golborne (November 20 to January 23) and Atherton, Leigh and Tyldesley (January 28 to March 19).

There is an ongoing events programme connected to What’s in Store and the exhibition is open for visits over the summer holidays with lots of fun activities for families.

For more information and to book onto the event series visit Wigan.gov.uk/Museum