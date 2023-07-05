Musician raises money for hospital charity with a garden centre concert celebrating the NHS's 75th birthday
Shoppers at a local garden centre were treated to a special concert which had the NHS’s 75th birthday celebrations very much in mind.
Wigan musician and veteran fund-raiser Jim Taylor is no stranger to the Golden Days centre in Appley Bridge.
And he was back again on Wednesday July 5 to play his keyboard in the Wild Mint Cafe.
The music was specifically to celebrate the health service’s landmark birthday but also to raise funds for The League of Friends of Wrightington Hospital.