Musician raises money for hospital charity with a garden centre concert celebrating the NHS's 75th birthday

Shoppers at a local garden centre were treated to a special concert which had the NHS’s 75th birthday celebrations very much in mind.
By Charles Graham
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:20 BST

Wigan musician and veteran fund-raiser Jim Taylor is no stranger to the Golden Days centre in Appley Bridge.

And he was back again on Wednesday July 5 to play his keyboard in the Wild Mint Cafe.

Wigan musician and veteran fund-raiser Jim Taylor, playing his keyboard in the Wild Mint Cafe at Golden Days garden centre, Appley Bridge, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS, raising funds for The League of Friends of The Wrightington Hospital.Wigan musician and veteran fund-raiser Jim Taylor, playing his keyboard in the Wild Mint Cafe at Golden Days garden centre, Appley Bridge, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS, raising funds for The League of Friends of The Wrightington Hospital.
Wigan musician and veteran fund-raiser Jim Taylor, playing his keyboard in the Wild Mint Cafe at Golden Days garden centre, Appley Bridge, to celebrate 75 years of the NHS, raising funds for The League of Friends of The Wrightington Hospital.
The music was specifically to celebrate the health service’s landmark birthday but also to raise funds for The League of Friends of Wrightington Hospital.

Jim Taylor with cafe assistant manager Kerry BlinkhornJim Taylor with cafe assistant manager Kerry Blinkhorn
Jim Taylor with cafe assistant manager Kerry Blinkhorn
