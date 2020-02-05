Musicians' new album is a love letter to Wigan

Wigan musicians have come together to record a set of tracks dedicated to their hometown.

The Made In Wigan EP has been produced in aid of the co-operative group of the same name, and features the vocals of some of the borough’s finest talents, including, former X Factor contestant Olivia Garcia, Libby Taylor, David Baxter and Terry Burtonwood and Scott Chapman, who wrote the music alongside Alan Gregory.

“It’s all songs written by Wigan people, for Wigan people” Alan said.

“Part of the EP includes new songs for the Beyond Wigan Pier: The Musical show.

“It also includes songs specifically written for MadeInWigan.org, and we also wrote a special ‘Wigan Warriors Tango’ theme song.”

The EP is currently on sale at the Made In Wigan shop in the Galleries, and will be available to stream and download digitally from February 14.

Alan added: “The songs have been written by myself and Scott Chapman, both Wiganers born and bred. “Some songs are based on poetry written by Terry Burtonwood, a local Wigan dialect poet.

“All the singers are of various ages, from 10-70, but they are all Wiganers. It’s a cross-gender, cross-generational project about what’s happening in Wigan.”

Made In Wigan describes itself as “an opportunity for any person from within the community to turn an individual interest or raw skill into a valued product or service.

“Then to work with other people, to create new, or expand existing, community businesses - businesses that not only add value and trade with the local and wider community, but that in turn generate further revenue, jobs and commerce.”

Born out of the great work started by Abram Ward Community Cooperative, and boosted by support from Power to Change, the Made in Wigan initiative aims to provide opportunities for anyone within the community who wants to start a new, or become part of an existing community business.

Three such businesses are already thriving with the support of Wigan Council & The Deal, third sector organisations such as Embrace Wigan and Leigh, Belong and local businesses such as Connolly Ltd.

It is based at Platt Bridge Community Zone in Ribble Road. Find out http://www.madeinwigan.orgmore at madeinwigan.org