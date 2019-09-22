Naked selfie habits of under-45s

Half of all Brits under 45 have sent naked selfies on their mobile and a quarter have filmed themselves having sex with a partner, according to a new study.

In a disturbing snapshot of morality in the smartphone age, one in four people admit to keeping an intimate snap of an ex-lover on their phone, and one in five has shown a naked picture of a partner to someone else.

Meanwhile, a fifth of British men under 45 say they have been a victim of revenge porn, while half of the 2,000 people surveyed say they fear becoming a victim over pictures they have shared with a partner.

The poll, for mobile phone insurer loveit coverit, reveals that 42 per cent of Brits have had phone sex and one in 10 has done it behind a partner’s back.