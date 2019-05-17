Narrow bridge under scrutiny amid collision fears

Civil servants are looking at whether changes need to be made at a narrow road under a bridge in the borough amid fears of potential smashes.

Wigan Council has confirmed it is looking at a range of options for the Standish site where Platt Lane becomes Bradley Lane and passes underneath the railway line.

The two lanes become one and a give-way system is in operation.

However, this is now under scrutiny as it is understood residents have told the town hall there have been near-misses involving inconsiderate motorists there.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure at Wigan Council, said: “Ensuring a quality and safe road network is a key priority for us. Our traffic team is undertaking assessments of the Bradley Lane site to help us to understand what effective actions or improvements could be carried out.

“Once we have gathered all of the relevant information we can then plan accordingly. In the meantime, we would like to reassure residents and motorists that we have checked the accident database and there have been no recorded injury accidents at this location in the last five years.

“We will continue to monitor this while we complete our assessments.”

Wigan Today understands a number of complaints about the bridge were passed to former independent representative for Standish George Fairhurst.

Residents have expressed worries that drivers are too impatient and do not wait for a sufficient gap in traffic.