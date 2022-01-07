Natalie’s marathon effort will raise money for Wigan Infirmary in style

Mum of two Natalie Heaton, from Springfield, is to embark on a 24-hour blow-dry marathon without a break to celebrate the life of Susan Heaton who passed away on December 27 after a short battle with lung cancer.

It aims to boost funds for the medics who cared for Susan in her final days.

Natalie, who is a self-employed hair stylist, said: “She was an incredible woman, so witty and fun-loving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Heaton preparing for her blowdry marathon

“She absolutely loved horse riding and will be missed by everyone.

“I wanted to do this because it’s something I’ve not seen done before and I promised her that I would do this in her honour and she was made up.”

Natalie currently has a £1,000 target but ideally would like to raise as much as possible.

And her Gofundme page is already over half way towards her goal.

Natalie with her mother-in-law Susan Heaton

The money raised will go directly to the palliative care team at Wigan Infirmary who helped care for Susan.

“The palliative care team have been absolutely fantastic with us all as a family and been such a huge support. They have gone above and beyond.

“I can’t even describe how phenomenal they have been. The team do not get enough appreciation for all their hard work.

“Not many people understand the care and support they give to people unless they have been through it themselves.”

Natalie added: “With Susan the palliative care team did so much.

“They kept her out of pain and were constantly checking on her to make sure she was OK.

“Anything she needed for home, they sorted everything out for her.

“I want to raise awareness of everything they do and give something back after all they have done with us.

“When I decided what I was going to, I thought what better way to do it and use my talents.

“Everyone does marathons or climbing a mountain, I wanted to do something outside of the box that was really unique.”

Natalie will begin her challenge at 9am on Saturday January 8 and will begin each blow-dry on the hour every hour, back to back without taking any breaks.

She has a series of volunteers on whom she can perform her magic.